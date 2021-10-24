There’s an old adage that goes, “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.” That saying could apply to Cedartown softball’s 2021 season in general, as well as last week’s Sweet 16 series at Cairo.
The Lady Bulldogs — who clinched a playoff spot on the final day of the regular season — dropped Game 1 of the best-of-three set in Grady County to the Lady Syrupmakers, then bounced back with consecutive wins in Games 2 and 3 to win the series and advance to the GHSA Elite Eight in Columbus.
A first-inning score and a three-run fifth allowed Cedartown to control a 4-3 lead heading into the final inning in last Tuesday’s series opener at Cairo. Unfortunately for CHS, the home team rallied to walk it off with two outs and take a 5-4 triumph.
Marycille Brumby (2-3, R), Reagan Clarke (2-4, RBI), Emme Arp (1-3, RBI), Taylor Westmoreland (1-4, R), and Ivari Boozer (1-3) accounted for Cedartown’s eight hits in the one-run defeat. Makayla Jordan scored and Kaylee Nikolopoulus tallied an RBI groundout.
Junior right-hander Reagan Clarke allowed five earned runs on seven hits and two walks. She struck out three in 6 2/3 innings as well.
Cedartown completed an amazing comeback in Game 2. Trailing 7-1 entering the bottom of the third, the Lady Bulldogs dropped a ten-spot on Cairo to take their first lead of the contest.
Brumby and Clarke hit back-to-back home runs and both doubled in the third frame while CHS benefitted from several base hits and walks. Consecutive doubles by Westmoreland and Brumby added two more runs in the fifth, and a two-run single from Autumn Boatner drove in Boozer and Hannah Cochran to finish up the run-rule victory.
Brumby (3-4, 2 2B, HR, 4 RBI, 2 R) and Clarke (3-4, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R) made huge impacts at the plate while Wesmoreland (2-4, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI), Nikolopoulus (2-3, 2 R), and Hayvin Barclay (2-2, 3 RBI, 2 R) finished with two-hit performances.
Arp surrendered three earned runs in the first three innings with two strikeouts. She was relieved by Clarke, who tossed three scoreless innings to close out the game and force a winner-take-all Game 3.
“Before the third game, I sent the girls a message in our group chat,” head coach Jaime Monroe said. “I was just trying to motivate them, so I told them to stay positive and keep swinging.”
One player Monroe singled out was junior outfielder Makayla Jordan. Jordan, who had been a force all season long for the Lady Bulldogs, went just 0-for-5 in Tuesday’s doubleheader. The first-year head coach said she had a heart-to-heart with the standout Lady Bulldog.
Whatever she said, it worked.
Jordan drove in six runs in Cedartown’s Game 3 run-rule win over Cairo. She hit a grand slam to close out an eight-run first inning, then added a two-run blast in the top of the fifth to make it a 13-1 ballgame. Though the home team would add three runs in the bottom of the fifth, CHS held on for a 13-4 victory.
“These kids can flat out hit. We’ve been spending a lot of time in the cages and really working on our swings,” Monroe said. “Makayla needed that game, too. I told her to stay positive and keep swinging, and that’s exactly what she did.”
Jordan (3-4, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 2 R) led the offense with two long-balls, but she did not produce the only impressive outing. Clarke (3-3, 2 RBI) hit three doubles while Westmoreland (3-4, 2B, 3 RBI) and Brumby (3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R) picked up three hits each.
Clarke threw the complete five innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits and zero walks. She notched seven strikeouts in the must-win matchup.
“Words can’t describe the feeling,” Monroe said. “After the last game, I told them how proud I am of them. This team continues to amaze me every single day.”
With the second-round series win, Cedartown advances to the State Softball
Tournament in Columbus for the first time in recent history. The Lady Bulldogs are one of four teams from Region 7-4A — along with Central-Carroll, Heritage-Catoosa, and Northwest Whitfield — to qualify for the eight-team double-elimination tournament.
The rest of the Class 4A field includes Flowery Branch, Madison County, North Oconee, and West Laurens.
“We’re trying to make sure the girls are getting reps in and staying loose, but obviously we’re working on some scouting reports as well,” Monroe said.
Cedartown will meet Madison County in the first-round on Thursday afternoon. The winner of that contest will meet the winner of the Central-Carroll/West Laurens matchup on Thursday night, while the losers of those games will play an elimination game at noon Friday.
The three-day tournament includes games all day Friday leading up to Saturday afternoon’s championship series.
“We’re going to have to continue having great outings by Clarke and Arp, and keeping swing the bats the way we are right now,” Monroe said. “We just have to keep being us and not try to be another team. Every team we play down there will be good, so we just have to play our best and play Cedartown softball.”