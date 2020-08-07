If scrimmages do not matter, then the Cedartown Lady Bulldogs missed the memo.
Coach Eddie Gambrell’s softball squad knocked off Woodland 4-2 at Cedartown High School on Tuesday, Aug. 4, in their preseason meeting.
Neither offense did much in the early goings of Tuesday’s contest. This was not due to rust on their part, but instead it was because of stellar pitching. Cedartown’s Reagan Clarke and Woodland’s Lainey Baker mowed down the opposition, stymieing any scoring chances.
Junior pitcher Emme Arp continued Cedartown’s success in the circle when she entered in the top of the fifth. Although she allowed the Lady Wildcats to get runners into scoring position in the fifth and sixth, she found a way to get out of trouble.
The first score of the game came in the bottom of the sixth when Woodland’s Cassie Jones came in as a reliever and the Lady Bulldogs were able to strike quickly.
Clarke touched home on a RBI single by Taylor Westmoreland. North Georgia commit Marycille Brumby brought home Ava Allred and Westmoreland later in the inning on a two-run single.
Brumby scored on a RBI hit by Carlie Holland, giving Cedartown a 4-0 lead through six innings. Autumn Boatner earned the save for Cedartown. She allowed two runs before earning the final three outs. Sophomore outfielder Makayla Jordan recorded a diving stop in right field, then doubled up the Woodland runner trying to return to first base.
Clarke tossed four innings of scoreless ball for the Lady Bulldogs, allowing five hits and one walk while tallying four strikeouts in the win. Arp gave up one hit and two walks in two innings pitched. Boatner finished with one hit, two walks, and two allowed runs in the seventh.
Brumby was 1-for-3 at the plate with two runs batted in and one run scored. Westmoreland was 1-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored, while Holland was 1-for-3 with one run batted in. Clarke and Allred each finished 1-for-2 with a run scored.
Cedartown softball returns to action on Aug. 11 in the season opener at Cartersville. Fans unable to make the trip to Bartow County can listen live starting at 5:30 p.m. on WGAA.