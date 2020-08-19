A complete team effort allowed Cedartown’s softball team to remain perfect on the season in their home victory over Bowdon on Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs knocked off the Lady Red Devils 5-1 in a non-region contest at Cedartown High School.
Cedartown’s offense was able to start hot against Bowdon. After Reagan Clarke worked herself out of a jam in the top of the first, CHS plated two runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Marycille Brumby launched a hard-hit double to score senior second-baseman Roslyn Blankenship. Brumby was brought home later in the inning on an Alexas Poole groundout, giving Cedartown a 2-0 advantage.
Following a well-pitched second inning by Bowdon’s Maggie Harris and Cedartown’s Clarke, the Lady Bulldogs (4-0) were able to strike again in the bottom of the third. Roslyn Blankenship reached on a double and scored again, this time on a RBI ground out by Brumby. The third-inning run allowed the Lady Bulldogs to increase their lead to 3-0.
Bowdon found their only offensive success of the middle-innings in the top of the fourth when Harris came home on a Makayla Nunn sacrifice fly. Though the Lady Red Devils had other runners in scoring position, Cedartown’s defense rallied to end their scoring threat and preserve the two-run difference.
CHS threatened to score again in the bottom of the fifth before Ava Allred was caught trying to score on a wild pitch. Marycille Brumby started out the bottom of the sixth with a leadoff single before Poole tallied her first home run of 2020 with a two-run shot that went soaring over left field. Her effort helped increase Cedartown’s lead to 5-1 entering the final inning.
Not going down without a fight, Bowdon (1-3) loaded the bases with one out in the top of the seventh, but Clarke worked herself out of a jam once again to finish the game.
Clarke, a sophomore right-hander, allowed five hits and three walks in seven innings. The one
run she allowed was unearned as a defensive error helped advance the runner into scoring position.
“I think that Reagan Clarke pitched very well and it all starts with that,” head coach Eddie Gambrell said after the game. “Roslyn Blankenship and Cille (Brumby) swung the bats really good.”
Blankenship had a big day at the plate going 3-for-3 with two singles, a double and two runs. North Georgia pledge Brumby finished 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Poole was 1-2 with a homer, three runs batted in, and one run, while Taylor Westmoreland and Allred finished with one hit each.
“We played really good team defense but we’re still not where I want to be as a team at the plate. I think we can still hit better from the top to the bottom of the lineup and that’s something that we’re going to have to continue to work on every day,” Gambrell said. “I think it was a good, quality win for us because Bowdon always fields a great team. It was really, really nice to see the team come together and get a big win but we still have some work to do.”
Cedartown returns to play Thursday hosting Bremen with the first pitch set for 6 p.m.