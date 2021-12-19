The Cedartown softball team held its season awards banquet recently with players receiving honors for a spectacular season.

Under first-year head coach Jaime Monroe, Cedartown finished fourth in Region 7-4A and had a magical postseason run to the Class 4A State Tournament.

Senior first baseman Marycille Brumby, who recently signed with North Georgia, rounded out her illustrious high school career with a record-breaking senior campaign.

She finished the season with a .550 batting average, recorded an on-base percentage of .669, crushed a single-season school-record 13 home runs, and drove in 50 total runs. Her efforts earned her the region’s Player of the Year honor.

Cedartown finished the season with a 19-18 record. It is the third consecutive winning season for the Lady Bulldogs, who qualified for the state playoffs for the eighth year in a row.

Makayla Jordan was named a scholar athlete and Miss Bulldog at the banquet, while Anna Beth O’Neal was named JV Miss Bulldog.

