Cedartown softball players named to the Region 7-4A All-Region team are Region Player of the year Marycille Brumby (from left), Makayla Jordan — first team, Regan Clark — second team, Taylor Westmoreland — second team, and Kaylee Nikolopoulous -honorable mention.
Cedartown softball players named scholar athletes at the team’s awards banquet are Makayla Jordan (from left), Regan Clark, Ivari Boozer, Emma Tuck, Kaylee Nikolopoulous, Morgan Isabell, Marycille Brumby, and Emme Arp.
Gail Conner
Cedartown softball’s 2021 Miss Bulldog Varsity Makayla Jordan (left) and Miss Bulldog JV Anna Beth O’Neal.
Gail Conner
The Cedartown softball team held its season awards banquet recently with players receiving honors for a spectacular season.
Under first-year head coach Jaime Monroe, Cedartown finished fourth in Region 7-4A and had a magical postseason run to the Class 4A State Tournament.
Senior first baseman Marycille Brumby, who recently signed with North Georgia, rounded out her illustrious high school career with a record-breaking senior campaign.
She finished the season with a .550 batting average, recorded an on-base percentage of .669, crushed a single-season school-record 13 home runs, and drove in 50 total runs. Her efforts earned her the region’s Player of the Year honor.
Cedartown finished the season with a 19-18 record. It is the third consecutive winning season for the Lady Bulldogs, who qualified for the state playoffs for the eighth year in a row.
Makayla Jordan was named a scholar athlete and Miss Bulldog at the banquet, while Anna Beth O’Neal was named JV Miss Bulldog.