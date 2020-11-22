One of the most positive players on the Cedartown High School softball team signed to continue her education and playing days last Thursday.’
Carlie Holland signed with Snead State Community College in Boaz, Alabama, during a special ceremony surrounded by teammates, coaches and family.
The hard-hitting infielder was a key part of Cedartown's successes throughout her career, including this past season when the Lady Bulldogs advanced to the Elite Eight of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Cedartown Athletic Director Todd Tillery said he and Holland’s dad could see early on that she had a natural swing and would possibly be able to play at the next level.
“She is one of the best team players I've ever seen. She is extremely coachable,” Tillery said.
“And she's always got that smile on her face. Anytime you see Carly. She has a smile. And that's the type of person you want to be surrounded by in a business, on a sports team, or in a classroom, anywhere.”
Holland said she is looking forward to getting to Snead State and beginning to get involved with the team and program.
“It feels really exciting to know that I can play at the next level. It's going to be really difficult, but it's going to be a lot of fun,” Holland said. “It just feels like home. And it’s a place that I feel I can call home.”