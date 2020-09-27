Cedartown, GA (30125)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 56F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.