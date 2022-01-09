Cedartown senior Marycille Brumby (seated, center) signs to play softball for the University of North Georgia while surrounded by her family during a special ceremony at Cedartown High School on Dec. 1, 2021.
Cedartown senior Marycille Brumby officially signed with the University of North Georgia on Dec. 1. After a marvelous final season as a Lady Bulldog, the All-State infielder will be taking her talents to Dahlonega to compete for a championship-caliber Division II program.
Brumby was a multi-year starter for Cedartown’s softball team. She excelled on the travel softball circuit before reaching high school and developed a reputation that struck fear in the hearts of opposing pitchers.
Cedartown’s softball squad improved each season under the leadership of the standout first baseman.
In 2018, Brumby’s freshman season, CHS was swept in the first round at Madison County. The Lady Bulldogs lost in the first round again in 2019 but ended the season after dropping the third matchup in a best-of-three series at Flowery Branch.
Brumby was a key contributor in Cedartown’s playoff run in 2020 that saw the Lady Bulldogs upset Druid Hills and Flowery Branch to advance to the Class 4A Elite Eight. Then, as a senior, the future Nighthawk led the way as CHS advanced to Columbus for the Class 4A Softball State Tournament for the first time in recent history.
As the softball program’s results improved, so did Brumby’s individual statistics. The Region 7-4A Player of the Year finished with a .550 batting average and recorded an on-base percentage of .669. Brumby set the program record for home runs in a season with 13, the second-most in the state of Georgia this past fall, and drove in 50 total runs.
She earned Class 4A First-Team All-State honors for her efforts in 2021.
After signing with UNG on Dec. 1, Brumby is officially a Nighthawk. She will be joining an excellent program in Dahlonega that has enjoyed a plethora of success under head coach Mike Davenport.
The veteran leader led North Georgia to a Division II National Championship in 2015. UNG, who joined the Peach Belt Conference in 2005, has won the league championship ten times. Davenport has led the Nighthawks to the PBC title seven out of the last eight seasons.