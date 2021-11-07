The two softball squads in Polk County shined this fall, and as a result numerous student-athletes earned All-Region honors this season. Cedartown netted five selections, while nine Rockmart standouts were named to their All-Region team.
Cedartown, who finished fourth in Region 7-4A and had a magical postseason run to the Class 4A State Tournament in Columbus, had two first-team selections, two second-teamers, and one honorable mention. Senior infielder Marycille Brumby and junior outfielder Makayla Jordan were named to the Region 7-4A First Team All-Region list.
Junior catcher Taylor Westmoreland (Second Team), junior pitcher/infielder Reagan Clarke (Second Team), and senior infielder Kaylee Nikolopoulus (Honorable Mention) also earned region awards.
Brumby, a North Georgia commit, rounded out her illustrious high school career with a record-breaking senior campaign. She finished the season with a .550 batting average, recorded an on-base percentage of .669, crushed a single-season school-record 13 home runs, and drove in 50 total runs. Her efforts earned her the region’s Player of the Year honor.
“She swings one of the best bats I’ve seen in a kid her age. She hits the ball extremely hard no matter where she hits it,” Cedartown head coach Jaime Monroe said. “I have coached some awesome kids with some amazing talent, and she ranks right up there with some of the best.”
Monroe stated that this honor is a huge deal because she believes the Lady Bulldogs play in the toughest region in Classification 4A, as evidenced by all four 7-4A squads reaching the state tournament in Columbus this year and region member Central-Carroll winning the state title.
“She had a lot of respect in our region as she had a lot of intentional walks throughout the season,” Monroe said. “Even after playing all of our region games and seeing all the great talent in our region, I still knew she had a good shot at winning it.”
Jordan shined in her first full season as a starter for CHS. The center fielder hit .417 on the season and had an on-base percentage of .464. She hit nine home runs, drove in 36 runs, and swiped 17 bases in 2021.
Wesmoreland came on strong in 2020 in her first season as a starter and made great strides this year. She finished with a .357 batting average and an on-base percentage of .393. The junior hit two long balls and added 18 RBI.
Clarke was solid in the circle this season but had a breakout year at the plate. She hit .400 and posted an on-base percentage of .429. The junior hit three home runs and drove in 41 total runs.
Nikolopoulus, a four-year starter, saved the best for last with a phenomenal senior season. The shortstop hit .370 on the year and finished with a .438 on-base percentage. She added 24 RBI for the Lady Bulldogs this fall.
Rockmart had a great season under first-year head coach Lindsey Campbell this fall as well. The Lady Jackets finished 18-13 overall and took the four-seed out of Region 6-3A before falling in three games to Oconee County in the first round of the GHSA Class 3A Softball State Playoffs.
Numerous RHS standouts earned All-Region honors following their performances this season. Those student-athletes include Gracey Arnold (First Team), Emma Hindmon (First Team), Zori Williams (First Team), Briley King (Second Team), Emma Scott (Second Team), Samantha Wolfe (Second Team), Kyleigh Bowman (Honorable Mention), Analee Morris (Honorable Mention), and Maddie Owens (Honorable Mention).
Arnold was a hit machine in her junior campaign. The shortstop finished with a .438 batting average and an on-base percentage of .475. Arnold hit three home runs and drove in 31 runs this fall. The infielder also helped some in the circle, where she struck out 10 batters in 23 innings and posted a 3.65 ERA.
Sophomore Emma Hindmon hit .388 on the year and posted a .475 on-base percentage. The second-year infielder hit three four-baggers and tallied 30 RBI. Williams, Rockmart’s sophomore catcher, had a batting average of .394 and an on-base percentage of .448. Williams knocked two balls out of the park and drove in 17 runs.
King, another member of the Lady Jackets’ stout sophomore class, hit .340 on the season with eight runs batted in. The outfielder had an on-base percentage of .362 in 2021. Sophomore pitcher/outfielder Emma Scott hit four home runs and racked up 13 RBI this season. She finished with a .302 batting average and posted a .413 on-base percentage.
Scott was 6-7 in the circle with one save, recording a 2.89 ERA in 80 innings pitched. Wolfe, a senior infielder, hit .316 this fall and had an on-base percentage of .386. Wolfe added seven extra-base hits and drove in 15 runs.
Bowman also saw a strong offensive showing in her final season playing high school softball. The senior outfielder hit .239 with one homer and 14 RBI. Bowman finished with a .312 on-base percentage.
Morris had a batting average of .280 and an on-base percentage of .345. The sophomore center fielder tallied two doubles and 11 runs batted in. Junior infielder Maddie Owens hit .283 on the year with a .394 on-base percentage. She also drove in six runs for the Lady Jackets this fall.
Also of note for the Lady Jackets, Bowman, Owens, and Wolfe each found themselves on the Region 7-4A All-Academic team as well thanks to their academic excellence this semester.