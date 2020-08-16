The first full week of regular season play for the Cedartown softball team had some close calls but finished with an unblemished record for the Lady Bulldogs.
The team opened the week with a marathon 11-inning win over Cartersville before playing in a tournament in Dalton on Wednesday and picking up two more victories, one being a one-run thriller against Cass.
Cedartown defeated Murray County 10-2 in its first game in Dalton on Saturday. Emme Arp threw four innings and allowed just one run, while Poole had two hits and two RBIs.
In the second game, the Lady Bulldogs pulled out a 13-12 victory over Cass that ended when Holland posted the walk-off hit for Cedartown in the bottom of the fifth of a shortened game.
Cass had a 12-6 lead after three innings, but Cedartown closed down the Lady Colonels' offense and put up four runs in the fourth and three in the fifth, capping it off with Holland's big hit.
Poole finished with three RBIs, while Reagan Clarke threw all five innings, striking out four.
Cedartown will host Bremen on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Rockmart starts 5-1
Rockmart's softball team has opened the season with a 5-1 record with the Lady Jackets' only loss coming in a tough 1-0 battle against Class 4A LaGrange.
Now playing in Class 3A, Rockmart began the season with big wins over Trinity Christian (14-2), Landmark Christian (18-0) and Columbus (10-3). It had contests last week against fellow Region 7-3A teams North Murray and Murray County, winning 13-1 and 12-6 respectively.
Rockmart and Cedartown were set to square off against each other on Friday, but rain forced the game to be postponed. A make-up date has not been set.
The two county rivals are scheduled to meet in Rockmart on Aug. 26 at 5 p.m.