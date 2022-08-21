Cedartown softball split last week’s matchups on the diamond. The Lady Bulldogs picked up a big win in their first game of the week before dropping their home opener the next day.

Reagan Clarke had a day to remember in Wednesday’s showdown at Adairsville. The talented senior crushed two home runs in Bartow County and accounted for five RBI in Cedartown’s 8-4 victory over the Lady Tigers.

