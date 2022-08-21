Cedartown softball split last week’s matchups on the diamond. The Lady Bulldogs picked up a big win in their first game of the week before dropping their home opener the next day.
Reagan Clarke had a day to remember in Wednesday’s showdown at Adairsville. The talented senior crushed two home runs in Bartow County and accounted for five RBI in Cedartown’s 8-4 victory over the Lady Tigers.
Her first long ball was a two-run shot in the first to open scoring. After three scoreless innings, the Lady Bulldogs added to their lead in the fifth inning. A two-run triple from Taylor Westmoreland, paired with a Kendall Howard sacrifice fly, helped Cedartown take a five-run advantage. Although Adairsville made it interesting by scoring four runs in the fifth and sixth frames, a three-run blast by Clarke in the top of the seventh put the game on ice and secured the first win of the year for the Lady Bulldogs.
Clarke was 3-for-5 with two homers, five runs batted in, and two runs scored. Westmoreland finished 2-for-4 with two triples, two RBI, and three runs, while Autumn Boatner (1-2, 2 R) and Hannah Cochran (1-3, R) also tallied base hits in Bartow County. Daileigh Hodgins had another strong start, giving up just one unearned run on two hits and three walks in seven innings pitched. She struck out three Lady Tigers as well.
Unfortunately, the Lady Bulldogs could not carry over their momentum into Thursday’s home opener versus Bremen. A dangerous Lady Blue Devils offense struck for eight runs in the first four innings in Polk County. Though Cedartown added some run support late to avoid a mercy rule defeat, they could not claw back and fell 11-4.
Hayvin Barclay (2-4, 2B, RBI, R) had Cedartown’s only extra-base hit against Bremen. Cochran (1-3, R), Westmoreland (1-4), and Heather Henry (1-1) hit safely on Thursday while Howard and Avari Davis touched home plate once in hitless outings. Clarke surrendered seven earned runs in 3 1/3 innings before Hodgins entered and allowed three earned runs in the remaining 3 2/3 frames.
Cedartown (1-4) will have a week full of action, including five contests and their Region 7-4A opener, this week. The Lady Bulldogs travel to Dalton to take on Southeast Whitfield at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday before returning home to host Rockmart for the big rivalry contest at 6 p.m. Wednesday. CHS takes on Southeast Whitfield at home the following evening for the return match of that region series. Then, this weekend, the Lady Bulldogs head to Haralson County for a doubleheader against Mount Zion and the host Lady Rebels. Their game against Mount Zion starts at noon in Tallapoosa, and a matchup versus Haralson County will follow.