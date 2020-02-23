Soccer season is well underway in Polk County, and despite some issues with the weather to help keep to the schedule, teams are getting on the pitch with mixed results.
The Rockmart boys soccer team put up a pair of goals during the second half to Armuchee's lone score in a 2-1 win on the road in the first region match of the season for the Jackets.
Meanwhile, the Lady Jackets took an 2-0 loss to the Lady Indians in a road matchup.
They were supposed to play against Coosa on Feb. 18, but scores weren't available for the game. Neither was one for matches that were supposed to happen between Cedartown and Coosa for the boys and girls.
However, the 2-3 Bulldog boys soccer club took on Calhoun and took a 3-0 loss. The Lady Bulldogs fell against the Lady Yellow Jackets in a 9-0 loss on the road as well.
Both teams are back home on Monday after press time against East Paulding, and on Feb. 28 head onward to North Murray.
Rockmart is back in business this week with a pair of matches. The boys face Model on Tuesday after press time for a home match before a Friday trip to Dade County to continue region play for the week. They sat at 1-1-1 on the season as of the weekend with information at hand.
The Lady Jackets face Model and Dade as well this week at home and on the road.