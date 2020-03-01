Local soccer teams are finding mixed results as February came to a close and March began with hopes for good weather and opportunities to pick up wins in the weeks ahead.
The Cedartown boys soccer team sat at 2-4-1 at press time after the Bulldogs came away with a 1-1 tie with East Paulding, but dropped their Friday match on the road against North Murray 3-1.
Cedartown came away with a the tie with the Raiders after both teams put up scores in the first half of play.
The Mountaineers put up a goal in the first half and added two more to the Bulldogs single in the second half to carry the win.
Meanwhile the Lady Bulldogs are still looking for their first win of the year after an 0-6 record on the season so far. In their latest match, the Lady Bulldogs gave up three goals in the first half and another five in the second to fall in an 8-0 shutout against North Murray.
They previously faced East Paulding to a 10-0 rout at home. The Lady Bulldogs are back on the pitch in March with an upcoming match against Sandy Creek coming up on Friday at home, followed by the boys. They’ve got Cass at home as well on March 11 before facing Troup on March 13 on the road.
Rockmart’s teams also were finding mixed results in recent days.
The boys team sat at 2-2-1 overall with a 2-1 region record after a recent 5-0 loss to Model but a fight to the end with Dade County on the road for a tie. That came on the heels of an Armuchee victory on the road 2-1.
The Lady Jackets wrapped up their previous week at 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the region, falling 8-0 to Model and 4-0 to Dade County on the road in recent days.
Both teams start off the week after press time at home against Pepperell, and on Friday host Chattooga.