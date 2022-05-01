A historic run for Cedartown soccer ended last week, but the importance of the season will not be lost on those who were part of it.
The Bulldogs suffered a 2-0 defeat on Tuesday in their Class 4A state quarterfinal loss at Columbus. That third-round match was tied at halftime before the Blue Devils scored two second-half goals and held on for a slim victory.
“We’ve had a hell of a season,” Cedartown coach Kevin King told his players as the final horn sounded. “Keep your heads up, because you’ve had a hell of a season.”
After the heartbreaking loss to the no. 1 ranked team in Class 4A, the CHS players were greeted by cheers from the several hundred Red-and-Black faithful who made the trip to Muscogee County.
“Their coach said he’s never played a team like us,” King said following the game. “And the best part? We’re only getting started.”
King and Stuart Morse, the coaches of Cedartown’s boys soccer team, led the Bulldogs to the best single-season finish in program history.
After winning six consecutive games to close out the regular season and qualify for the playoffs, CHS beat a region champion in Mount Zion-Jonesboro, 3-0, in the first round. Cedartown proceeded to upset defending state semifinalist Islands on penalty kicks in the Sweet 16 before Tuesday’s Elite 8 defeat in Columbus.
The Bulldogs end the 2022 campaign with a 12-6-1 record. The four-seed out of Region 5-4A went 3-3 in league contests, winning their final three region games of the season.
According to MaxPreps, Cedartown’s 12 wins also mark a single-season record, just edging out an 11-win 2016 season. That was when Cedartown played in an easier soccer region in Class 3A, however, when they competed against the likes of Pepperell, Rockmart, and Haralson County.
Columbus (18-1-1) would go on to fall 3-1 on Friday night in the Final Four at home against Southeast Whitfield. The Class 4A state final will be a Carpet Capital rematch, as two of Cedartown’s region foes — Northwest Whitfield and the aforementioned Raiders — will duke it out for the championship.