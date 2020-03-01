Some good news for the Goodyear Park Soccer Complex that already has fields: a concession stand and bathroom are coming soon as well.
Officials plans to have restrooms and a place to buy a snack while teams are playing on the pair of fields just off West Avenue by springtime and the opening of the new season. Wet weather delayed the start of construction on the building, but crews were out this weekend preparing the site for the coming facility.
Cedartown commissioners previously approved of spending and a plan to build a 26-foot square block building at the fields.
The fields themselves are setup and fencing installed, it is currently closed off for public use until sod on the fields has a chance to establish itself and the concession stand can be completed.