Cedartown High School’s soccer programs have had a strong spring despite some tough moments and a tough schedule.
The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs both enter the final week of the regular season on a high note after having some solid play down the stretch.
Cedartown’s boys have had their share of adversity this season. Head coach Stuart Morse was injured in a freak accident before a match midway through the season, forcing the dedicated leader to be without his squad for many of their region contests. Despite this, the Bulldogs and assistant coach Kevin King have rallied together and are aiming for a berth in the GHSA State Playoffs.
Following Coach Morse’s injury, the Bulldogs fell on hard times. In a stretch of five matches against region and statewide powers such as Northwest Whitfield, Southeast Whitfield, and Pickens, Cedartown went 0-4-1.
Thankfully, though, it appears that they have turned the corner. Cedartown’s boys have won three matches in a row, including two in region play. Following a 6-0 shutout victory at Ridgeland on March 18, the Bulldogs knocked off Heritage-Catoosa 3-2 in extra time on March 22. They continued their hot streak last week with a 10-0 non-region win against Haralson County. Their mercy-rule victory over the Rebels ended before the game reached halftime.
CHS (7-5-1, 2-3) currently sits fourth in the Region 7-4A standings with one week left in the regular season and they are hoping they can secure a spot in the postseason with a strong finish. If the Bulldogs can beat Central-Carroll, winless in region play, on Monday, or if Heritage-Catoosa loses to Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday, then the Bulldogs will clinch the four-seed for state tournament purposes.
The Lady Bulldogs, on the other hand, have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Despite this, they still have plenty to play for in the final week of the season.
Cedartown’s girls are led by head coach Nancy Flores-Martinez and assistant Ana Flores. These coaches have the girls program on the brink of reaching a milestone that has not been reached in nearly a decade.
Like the boys’ team this year, the Lady Bulldogs had a rough go-of-things in the middle of the season. From Feb. 4 to March 11, Cedartown went just 1-4-1, with several of those losses coming in region play. However, starting with a March 14 shutout win over Trion, CHS has won three of their last four matchups. After that 2-0 victory against the Lady Bulldogs out of Chattooga County, Cedartown won at Ridgeland on March 21. Following a 5-0 loss at Heritage-Catoosa on March 22, CHS bounced back with a 3-1 victory over Haralson County last Thursday.
As of press time, Cedartown’s girls are 6-5-1 overall and sit 1-4 in region play. If the Lady Bulldogs can win just one match this week, they will avoid a losing season for the first time in seven years.
Cedartown’s girls program has not had a winning season since the 2014-15 school year. That season, the Lady Bulldogs finished 7-6 and lost in the first round of the state playoffs at Adairsville.
A big week for Cedartown soccer begins on Monday in Carroll County. The two squads will travel to Central-Carroll for their final Region 7-4A pairings of the season. Following a quick trip to north Georgia powers Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Tuesday, the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs return home on Thursday to host Rockmart.
The rivalry matches will also serve as Senior Night games as well. This week’s girls matches will start at 5:30 p.m. and the boys matches will begin at 7:30 p.m.