The Red-and-Black reigned supreme on their home field last week by picking up big wins over their county rivals.
As friends and family members celebrated Senior Night for Cedartown’s Class of 2022 athletes, CHS soccer rolled to a sweep of Rockmart at Doc Ayers Field on Thursday, March 31. The Lady Bulldogs beat the Lady Jackets 4-0 before the CHS boys picked up a 10-0 mercy-rule victory over the Jackets.
The home squad struck for two goals in the first of the girls matchup. Cedartown then added two more scores for good measure in the second half and held on for a 4-0 win against rival Rockmart.
Maritza Segura, who scored each of Cedartown’s five combined goals in their wins against Central-Carroll and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe last Monday and Tuesday, found the net twice against the Lady Jackets. Seniors Abigail Cooper and Rossy Cruz also scored on Thursday night.
The Lady Bulldogs competed in arguably the toughest region in Classification 4A this season for girls soccer and just missed the cut for the postseason, so Thursday’s triumph at home was their final match of 2022. Cedartown finishes the year 9-5-1 overall.
Coach Nancy Martinez’s squad ended the year on a four-match winning streak. The Lady Bulldogs won six of seven matches down to round out the 2022 season and finish with a winning record for the first time since 2015.
Rockmart, on the other hand, ended the season with a 2-11-1 record following Friday’s 3-2 Senior Night loss versus North Murray. The Lady Jackets, coached by James Schroeder, return several key pieces from a young squad next season.
Cedartown’s boys were even more dominant in the Senior Night contest. The Bulldogs led 5-0 at halftime and scored five more times before the final buzzer sounded to earn a mercy-rule-shortened victory.
CHS head coach Stuart Morse, who suffered a freak accident midway through the year, was able to rejoin the team for their big rivalry win.
Junior Romario Venegas had two goals against Rockmart on Thursday. Seniors Bryan Sandoval and Esdras Reynoso, juniors Wuenry Escalante and Nery Juarez, sophomores Jonathan Cordero and David Perez, and freshman Yahir Pineda also scored in the 10-0 win.
With the victory over Rockmart, the Bulldogs ended the 2022 regular season with a 10-5-1 record. After a tough spell in the middle of the year, Cedartown won six straight to qualify for the playoffs.
CHS, coached by Morse and assistant Kevin King, will travel to Mount Zion of Jonesboro in the first round of the GHSA State Playoffs. The four-seed Bulldogs will try to upset the Region 5-4A champions in Clayton County on Apr. 15.
The Jackets finished their 1-11 campaign with a 10-1 loss on Senior Night to North Murray on Friday. Coach Shane Paulison and his staff also return a plethora of talent from a team that had just three seniors in 2022.