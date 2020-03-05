CHS soccer’s season has been chugging along, but the results have not been too friendly for the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs at this point.
“We just keep beating ourselves,” said Boys Soccer Coach Kevin King. “We cannot get out of our own way making mistakes, and it really feels like the only team that has beaten us this year is ourselves.”
The Bulldogs have had three contests since their tough loss to South Paulding in mid-February, and none have been wins.
Cedartown took a tough 3-0 loss at Calhoun on Feb. 19. After putting together a nice performance by tying 5A East Paulding 1-1 on Feb. 24, CHS lost 3-1 at North Murray on Feb. 28.
The Lady Bulldogs, on the other hand, have suffered shutouts ever since their 2-1 loss at Coahulla Creek on Feb. 12. CHS fell 9-0 at Calhoun and 10-0 versus East Paulding before losing 8-0 at North Murray.
Cedartown’s boys and girls are both giving full effort, but the mistakes have kept them from thriving early in this 2020 campaign. Part of this can be attributed to the weather: both teams have had multiple games canceled this season, including matches versus area opponents like Coosa and Model.
Once the teams are able to earn more experience on the season, the Bulldogs (2-4-1) and Lady Bulldogs (0-6) could be a sneaky good team come region-play time.
Speaking of the devil, region play begins this week at Cedartown High School. Both CHS squads will host Sandy Creek on Friday night in their first region match of 2020.
Kickoff of the girls match is scheduled for 6 p.m. followed by the boys match at 8 p.m.