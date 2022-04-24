Cedartown’s boys soccer team achieved history on Thursday night. The Bulldogs upset Islands in penalty kicks last night to earn what is believed to be their first ever trip to the Elite Eight.
A short-handed CHS team, coached by Stuart Morse and Kevin King, downed Islands 2-2 (5-4 penalty kicks) in Savannah last week. That victory in the Sweet 16 advances Cedartown to the third round, where they will face no. 1 Columbus on the road on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs, who were without a pair of starting defenders that caught red cards in the first-round win at Mount Zion (Jonesboro), led 1-0 at halftime before a late second-half goal from the Sharks forced overtime. Islands scored quickly in the first overtime half, and Cedartown responded with a goal of their own in the second extra period.
The 2-2 deadlock after overtime sent the game into a winner-take-all penalty kick situation. The two 4A powers alternated goals in the shootout before CHS took a 5-4 advantage. Senior goalie Mario Maldonado then blocked a potential tying penalty kick from a Shark to hand Cedartown’s boys their first second-round win in program history.
Senior Esdras Reynoso finished with one goal and one assist in the win. Freshman Yahir Pineda also found the next in Thursday’s triumph.
In upsetting Islands (10-7-1), a state semifinalist from a year ago, Cedartown (12-5-1) picked up their eighth win in a row. The Bulldogs have advanced to the quarterfinals of the GHSA State Playoffs and will meet the state’s top team, undefeated Columbus (17-0-1), in Muscogee County. Tuesday’s game in the Chattahoochee Valley will begin at 7 p.m.