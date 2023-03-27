Bulldogs, Lady Bulldogs lock in state playoff berths with wins over Sonoraville

There was excitement on Doc Ayers Field last Thursday night as both the Cedartown boys and girls soccer teams celebrated region victories over visiting Sonoraville that all but assured them of extending their seasons.

The Lady Bulldogs broke a 1-1 tie with a header by Melissa Bahena in the 76th minute for a 2-1 win in the girls’ match, while Christopher Valle scored a hat trick in the first 20 minutes of the boys’ contest as the Bulldogs went on to take a 10-0 mercy-rule shortened win.

