Cedartown’s Melissa Bahena (right) battles for control of the ball with Sonoraville’s Charity Perez during a Region 7-4A game at Cedartown Memorial Stadium on Thursday, March 23. Bahena scored a late goal to clinch the 2-1 win.
Jeremy Stewart
Cedartown’s Cristopher Valle celebrates after scoring his third goal of the match against Sonoraville on Thursday, March 23.
Cedartown’s Kristina Diaz prepares to kick the ball from midfield during a match against Sonoraville on Thursday, March 23.
Cedartown's Wuenry Escalante watches his pass downfield during a match against Sonoraville on Thursday, March 23.
Cedartown girls keeper Campbell McKelvey kneels down for a save during a match against Sonoraville on Thursday, March 23.
There was excitement on Doc Ayers Field last Thursday night as both the Cedartown boys and girls soccer teams celebrated region victories over visiting Sonoraville that all but assured them of extending their seasons.
The Lady Bulldogs broke a 1-1 tie with a header by Melissa Bahena in the 76th minute for a 2-1 win in the girls’ match, while Christopher Valle scored a hat trick in the first 20 minutes of the boys’ contest as the Bulldogs went on to take a 10-0 mercy-rule shortened win.
As their final Region 7-4A matches of the season, both were must-wins for the Cedartown teams to earn a berth in the state playoffs.
“Last year our goal was to have a winning season, which thankfully we did. They worked hard and they earned a winning season. This year our goal was to go to state. And we have worked hard. We played until the very last second to earn this,” said Cedartown girls soccer coach Nancy Flores-Martinez.
This is the first time since 2016 the Lady Bulldogs have earned a berth in the state playoffs.
“Our practices every single day we talk about our goal. Every game, we hold each other accountable. We talk to each other. And they’re showing out. They want it. It’s been too long,” Flores-Martinez said.
The Lady Bulldogs (6-5-1, 2-3 7-4A) put a mark on the scoreboard first with a shot by freshman Julianna Segura-Rodriguez in the 31st minute. Sonoraville answered less than a minute later to tie it up 1-1.
Cedartown keeper Campbell McKelvey, who was nearly perfect in goal for the match, got hurt on the Lady Phoenix goal and had to come out for a short time. She was back in goal a few minutes later and played the rest of the contest, getting a critical save on a Sonoraville free kick in the last minute.
While the Lady Bulldogs came out more aggressive in the second half, the host team struggled to find the back of the net. That changed with Bahena connected on a corner kick from Kristina Diaz with a header to the top right of the Lady Phoenix keeper.
“They came in hard in the second half and they wanted it and they played smart. They know where they’re best at and they showed out. They wanted it,” Flores-Martinez said.
For the Cedartown boys, Thursday’s rout was proof of their mindset for assistant coach Kevin King.
“We’ve had a tough run of games and we told the boys that we have to go take care of business tonight. We wanted to focus just on this game to get through to the playoffs. There’s other games going on that are going to affect how we can make it to the playoffs. But we took care of what we had to do,” King said.
In other 7-4A matches on Friday, Southeast Whitfield defeated Central-Carroll 5-1 while Northwest Whitfield beat Heritage-Catoosa 3-1. That locked the Bulldogs into the No. 3 playoff seed from the region, a spot better than last season when Cedartown went on a historic playoff run to the Elite Eight.
Southeast Whitfield and Northeast Whitfield met in the Class 4A state championship game last year with Southeast winning 2-1.
“We’re in probably the toughest region in the state of Georgia for soccer,” King said. “It’s mentality, right. We’ve got all the ability, we’ve got all the skill, we’ve got all the talent. We’ve just got to believe that we’re as good as what we (coaches) know we can be.”
While Valle got the ball rolling with a 3-0 start to Cedartown’s tally in the game, Wuenry Escalante scored in the 32nd minute to give the Bulldogs a 4-0 advantage going into halftime.
The Bulldogs (6-5-1, 2-3 7-4A) picked up the pace in the second half as Johnathan Cordero added two goals, while Nery Juarez, Jose Torres, Alex Segura, and Tony Peinado added one apiece to complete the 10-0 shutout.
It was Cordero’s goal from in front of the net in the 78th minute that set the final score and stopped play as part of the GHSA’s mercy rule.
Cedartown’s soccer teams will play their final home games of the season Tuesday, March 28, at Cedartown Memorial Stadium against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe. Girls start at 5 p.m. with the boys to follow.
The GHSA soccer state playoffs are scheduled to start April 13-14. Both the Cedartown girls and boys will be on the road for the first round with opponents and exact times yet to be determined.