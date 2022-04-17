Bulldogs end decade-long playoff drought

The Cedartown boys’ soccer team shut out Region 5-4A champion Mt. Zion-Jonesboro in the first round of the GHSA state soccer playoffs on Friday.

 Contributed

Cedartown soccer survived and advanced on Friday night.

CHS traveled to Clayton County in the first round of the GHSA State Playoffs to take on Region 5-4A Champion Mt. Zion-Jonesboro, and the visiting Bulldogs handed the host Bulldogs their first loss of the 2022 season.

Mt. Zion of Jonesboro entered the night with an 8-0-1 record and were 5-0 at home. However, a battle-tested Cedartown team came ready to play and shut out the revered metro Atlanta squad on their home turf.

CHS, coached by Stuart Morse and Kevin King, jumped out to a 2-0 halftime lead thanks to a pair of goals in the first half. Cedartown added an insurance goal in the second half and held on to defeat Mount Zion 3-0.

Freshman Yahir Pineda scored two goals and tallied one assist on Friday night. Wuenry Escalante added a goal while Esdras Reynoso and Romario Venegas had one assist each.

That victory in south Atlanta marked the seventh straight win for Cedartown. Their last defeat was a 1-0 setback at home against Trion on March 14. According to MaxPreps, Friday’s triumph marked the first playoff win for Cedartown’s boys soccer program in a decade.

The Bulldogs, who qualified for the postseason as the No. 4 seed from Region 7-4A, advance to the Sweet 16, where they will meet a stout Islands team in Savannah. The Sharks, who finished as the runners up in Region 3-4A, shutout Bainbridge 3-0 on Friday.

Islands and Cedartown will duke it out on Thursday evening in Chatham County.

