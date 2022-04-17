Cedartown soccer survived and advanced on Friday night.
CHS traveled to Clayton County in the first round of the GHSA State Playoffs to take on Region 5-4A Champion Mt. Zion-Jonesboro, and the visiting Bulldogs handed the host Bulldogs their first loss of the 2022 season.
Mt. Zion of Jonesboro entered the night with an 8-0-1 record and were 5-0 at home. However, a battle-tested Cedartown team came ready to play and shut out the revered metro Atlanta squad on their home turf.
CHS, coached by Stuart Morse and Kevin King, jumped out to a 2-0 halftime lead thanks to a pair of goals in the first half. Cedartown added an insurance goal in the second half and held on to defeat Mount Zion 3-0.
Freshman Yahir Pineda scored two goals and tallied one assist on Friday night. Wuenry Escalante added a goal while Esdras Reynoso and Romario Venegas had one assist each.
That victory in south Atlanta marked the seventh straight win for Cedartown. Their last defeat was a 1-0 setback at home against Trion on March 14. According to MaxPreps, Friday’s triumph marked the first playoff win for Cedartown’s boys soccer program in a decade.
The Bulldogs, who qualified for the postseason as the No. 4 seed from Region 7-4A, advance to the Sweet 16, where they will meet a stout Islands team in Savannah. The Sharks, who finished as the runners up in Region 3-4A, shutout Bainbridge 3-0 on Friday.
Islands and Cedartown will duke it out on Thursday evening in Chatham County.