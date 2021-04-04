Cedartown soccer is finishing strong as the boys and girls programs race towards the finish line. The Bulldogs are enjoying a five-game winning streak, while the Lady Bulldogs added a key victory last week.
At last check, the two squads were trying to stay alive for playoff contention as they hosted Ridgeland on March 19.
The Lady Bulldogs gave a full 80-minute effort but had one defensive mistake that resulted in a goal, falling 1-0 to the visiting Lady Panthers. In the boys match, however, Cedartown was able to bounce back after a close loss to Pickens by shutting out Ridgeland 3-0.
Cedartown soccer hosted a talented Villa Rica program on March 22 for a non-region doubleheader. The Lady Bulldogs played to a scoreless tie with the Lady Wildcats while the Bulldogs picked up their second straight shutout, a 1-0 win over Villa Rica.
Senior Night for Cedartown soccer was held last Monday, and both Cedartown programs enjoyed success on the field as they celebrated their fourth-year contributors. The Lady Bulldogs found themselves tied with Trion 1-1 at halftime, but three goals for the home team led Cedartown to a 4-1 victory.
Freshman Maritza Segura added two goals for CHS — one coming on a penalty kick — and senior Tania Tomas scored twice in her final game at Doc Ayers Field.
The Bulldogs also picked up a win against Trion, but their contest was much closer. Cedartown won 1-0 on Senior Night, serving as their third win in a row.
The triumph, which came by the slimmest of margins, also saw a Cedartown senior step up when his squad needed him the most as Alex Gomez drilled a shot from outside the box in the first half that came to be the game-deciding goal.
The following night Cedartown soccer played their final region matches of the season. The Lady Bulldogs could not stop the bleeding in a loss at Heritage-Catoosa, as Cedartown’s girls fell 7-0. The Bulldogs, on the other hand, were able to play spoiler by defeating the playoff-bound Generals 2-1 in Ringgold.
A week full of soccer concluded on Thursday, when Cedartown soccer made a trip to Bartow County for non-region matches at Adairsville. The Lady Bulldogs (4-10-1, 1-5 7-4A) lost 7-2 to the Lady Tigers, one of the top teams in Class 3A, but the Bulldogs (10-6, 2-4) crushed one-win Adairsville, winning 6-1 on the road.
Neither Cedartown team will make the playoffs this year. The Lady Bulldogs finished sixth in Region 7-4A, with their only league victory coming over seventh-place Pickens. The boys’ squad was a close loss to Central-Carroll away from qualifying from the postseason, but instead finished sixth as well.
However, first-year coaches Nancy Flores Martinez and Stuart Morse will have one final opportunity to coach their respective sides to a victory. The 2021 campaign will finish next week, as Polk School District has Spring Break this week.
Cedartown soccer travels to Paulding County on Apr. 13 to wrap up the season. The girls match will start at 5:30 p.m. in Dallas, followed by the boys match shortly thereafter.