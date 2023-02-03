Cedartown trio makes college choices official on National Signing Day

Cedartown's Harlem Diamond (from left), Patrick Gardner and Eli Barrow pose for photos on stage in Cedartown High School's auditorium as their football jerseys are displayed to the side during their signing celebration Wednesday, Feb. 1.

 Jeremy Stewart

Signing Day was once again a time to celebrate for Cedartown High School this year as three of the football team’s most prolific players over the last four seasons secured their choice to play college football.

Class of 2023 members Eli Barrow, Harlem Diamond and Patrick Gardner each signed their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, Feb. 1, during a ceremony in the school’s auditorium attended by their families, teammates and school faculty.

Cedatown's Patrick Gardner (seated, center) looks over as his family celebrates his signing to play football for Mississippi College during a ceremony in the Cedartown High School auditorium on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Cedartown's Eli Barrow (center) smiles as his mother, Christy Barrow (left), signs his National Letter of Intent to play football for the University of West Georgia as his father, David Barrow, looks on.
Cedartown's Harlem Diamond (second from left) sits with family members during his signing to play football for Reinhardt University at a ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Cedartown head football coach Jamie Abrams speaks during the signing celebration held for three players in the Cedartown High School auditorium Wednesday, Feb. 1.
