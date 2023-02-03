Jacket long snapper Deems signs with Shorter

Rockmart's Tyler Deems (right) stands with his grandmother, Peggy Consula, while their photo is taken by his mother, Jennifer Deems, while celebrating his signing with Shorter University on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

 Jeremy Stewart

There are really specific times when a long snapper is called upon in football, but their importance is never underestimated. Rockmart’s Tyler Deems has turned his skill as a long snapper into an educational opportunity.

Deems signed Wednesday, Feb. 1, to play football for Shorter University during a special ceremony attended by his family, coaches and teammates. He will join the Hawks with a scholarship and a chance to continue his long snapping duties at the next level.

Rockmart head football coach Biff Parson (right) talks about senior long snapper Tyler Deems (seated, center) during a ceremony for his signing with Shorter University on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Rockmart Tyler Deems (seated, center) signed with Shorter University while surrounded by his family on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
