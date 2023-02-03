Rockmart's Tyler Deems (right) stands with his grandmother, Peggy Consula, while their photo is taken by his mother, Jennifer Deems, while celebrating his signing with Shorter University on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
There are really specific times when a long snapper is called upon in football, but their importance is never underestimated. Rockmart’s Tyler Deems has turned his skill as a long snapper into an educational opportunity.
Deems signed Wednesday, Feb. 1, to play football for Shorter University during a special ceremony attended by his family, coaches and teammates. He will join the Hawks with a scholarship and a chance to continue his long snapping duties at the next level.
“You really don't know who your long snapper is until fourth down or you're kicking a field goal and you're like, 'Man, I hope we get a good snap going on,'” Rockmart head football coach Biff Parson said.
“Tyler has been dedicated and loyal to Rockmart as much as anybody we've ever had in seven years. He's going to be on time. He's going to be an unbelievable teammate. He's going to support his teammates. And he's gonna work extremely hard outside of the rest of the team with the kickers.”
Feb. 1 was National Signing Day when many high school football players make their collegiate football choices official. Seniors can also sign during an early signing day in December.
Parson said Deems represented the standard he and his coaches have worked to build at Rockmart throughout the last four years, being a part of four region championship teams and getting to the Class AA Elite Eight last season.
“Shorter has been good to Rockmart. We have had several guys commit there in the past and we're excited for Tyler.”
Shorter, a member of the Gulf South Conference since making the move to NCAA Division II in 2012, recently announced they will be joining Conference Carolinas in the fall of 2024.