Rockmart senior pitcher Jonathan Moore (second from left) is surrounded by his family as he signed with Coastal Alabama East to attend college and play baseball during a ceremony at Rockmart High School on Feb. 15, 2022.
On the eve of their new season, the Rockmart High School baseball team gathered together to celebrate one of their own mark his commitment to the next level.
Yellow Jacket senior pitcher Jonathan Moore officially signed with Coastal Alabama East to attend college and play baseball during a ceremony on Feb. 15. The junior college in Brewton, Alabama will allow Moore to get into college and open up his recruiting more as he progresses, according to Rockmart baseball coach TC Boyd.
“Jonathan is one of those kids who shows up every day, he keeps his mouth shut and he works. He never complains. You never hear anything negative from Jonathan,” Boyd said. “One thing that will be super beneficial to him as a pitcher, and at the next level is you don’t ever see much emotion out of Johnathan.”
Moore threw over 33 innings for Rockmart last season and Boyd said he is expected to take on even more of a leadership role as he works through his senior season.
“We know he can do it, and he’s capable of doing it,” Boyd said. “If you’re at the game and Jonathan’s pitching, you might just want to go stand back on the backstop because it really is amazing sometimes at how much movement Jonathan’s pitching pitches have when he’s on.”