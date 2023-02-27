Spring sports in full gear with tennis, soccer

Cedartown's Sam Arnold and Spencer Hicks won the No. 1 doubles match against South Paulding on Feb. 15.

 Gail Conner

Cedartown’s tennis teams had a positive start to the season against South Paulding with the boys winning 5-0 while the girls came close but fell 3-2.

The Bulldogs dropped just seven games total against the Spartans. Barclay Barnes won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, while Kam Palacios won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles. No. 3 singles saw Maddox Minge win 6-2, 6-2.

