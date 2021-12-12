Rockmart mat men continue early dominance

The Rockmart High School varsity wrestling team went undefeated Saturday to win the Pepperell Duals and continue their streak of top finishes.

The Rockmart High School varsity wrestling team is well on its way to a stellar season after going undefeated at back-to-back tournaments and winning the top prize at both.

The Yellow Jackets won the Pepperell Duals on Saturday at Pepperell High School and improved their duals record to 27-1 this season.

Rockmart went 5-0 at the tournament, defeating Pepperell “B” 84-0, Paulding County 75-0, North Murray 58-12, Carrollton 53-15, and Dade County 53-21.

The championship win in Lindale came a week after Rockmart took home the team title at the Cherokee Bluff Duals in Flowery Branch.

The Jackets went up against some unfamiliar teams but still went 5-0 by picking up wins over Forsyth Central 76-0, West Forsyth 77-3, Madison County 71-12, Winder-Barrow 84-0, and Oconee County in the finals, 50-25.

Rockmart will host Friday Night Duals this Friday, Dec. 17, before traveling to Alexandria, Alabama for the Alexandria Duals on Saturday.

In other action:

CEDARTOWN BASKETBALL

The Bulldogs picked up a 55-52 win over Pickens on Tuesday, Dec. 7, but the rest of the week did not go as well for Cedartown’s varsity basketball teams.

The boys lost 57-52 at Heritage on Friday, while the girls dropped games to Pickens (62-31) and Heritage (49-16).

Cedartown is back in action Tuesday, Dec. 14, hosting Southeast Whitfield before traveling to Spring Garden, Alabama, on Thursday.

ROCKMART BASKETBALL

Rockmart’s basketball teams got a sweep of Region 6-3A foe Sonoraville last week but fell to LaFayette to round out the week.

The Lady Jackets were led by sophomore Analee Morris’ 24 points in a 53-48 win over Sonoraville on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Sky Myers finished with nine points and Lauren Marlow had eight. The Jackets, meanwhile, picked up a 44-33 win over Sonoraville.

Both teams host Murray County on Tuesday, Dec. 14 before traveling to Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe on Friday and Bremen on Saturday.

