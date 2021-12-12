The Rockmart High School varsity wrestling team is well on its way to a stellar season after going undefeated at back-to-back tournaments and winning the top prize at both.
The Yellow Jackets won the Pepperell Duals on Saturday at Pepperell High School and improved their duals record to 27-1 this season.
Rockmart went 5-0 at the tournament, defeating Pepperell “B” 84-0, Paulding County 75-0, North Murray 58-12, Carrollton 53-15, and Dade County 53-21.
The championship win in Lindale came a week after Rockmart took home the team title at the Cherokee Bluff Duals in Flowery Branch.
The Jackets went up against some unfamiliar teams but still went 5-0 by picking up wins over Forsyth Central 76-0, West Forsyth 77-3, Madison County 71-12, Winder-Barrow 84-0, and Oconee County in the finals, 50-25.
Rockmart will host Friday Night Duals this Friday, Dec. 17, before traveling to Alexandria, Alabama for the Alexandria Duals on Saturday.
In other action:
CEDARTOWN BASKETBALL
The Bulldogs picked up a 55-52 win over Pickens on Tuesday, Dec. 7, but the rest of the week did not go as well for Cedartown’s varsity basketball teams.
The boys lost 57-52 at Heritage on Friday, while the girls dropped games to Pickens (62-31) and Heritage (49-16).
Cedartown is back in action Tuesday, Dec. 14, hosting Southeast Whitfield before traveling to Spring Garden, Alabama, on Thursday.
ROCKMART BASKETBALL
Rockmart’s basketball teams got a sweep of Region 6-3A foe Sonoraville last week but fell to LaFayette to round out the week.
The Lady Jackets were led by sophomore Analee Morris’ 24 points in a 53-48 win over Sonoraville on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Sky Myers finished with nine points and Lauren Marlow had eight. The Jackets, meanwhile, picked up a 44-33 win over Sonoraville.
Both teams host Murray County on Tuesday, Dec. 14 before traveling to Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe on Friday and Bremen on Saturday.