Major League Baseball unveiled the minor league schedule for the 2021 season Thursday, as the Rome Braves prepare for another season of minor league baseball in the Seven Hills.
Rome will open the 2021 campaign on May 4 at Winston-Salem. Rome's home opener is scheduled for May 18 against the Bowling Green Hot Rods.
“Baseball is back,” Vice President and Rome Braves’ General Manager David Cross said in a statement. “We can’t wait to bring back the best family-friendly entertainment to our community in Northwest Georgia. This is a day we’ve waited patiently for, and we’re so excited that it has finally arrived.”
Rome will play 120 total games during the 2021 season, 60 of which will be held at State Mutual Stadium. The five-month schedule includes 12 games in May, 12 games in June, 17 games in July, 8 games in August and 11 games in September. The 2021 home season kicks off with a 12-game homestand from May 18-30.
The Rome Braves are working closely with local health officials, Major League Baseball, and the Atlanta Braves on the possibility of limited capacities to start the 2021 season at State Mutual. In the coming weeks, the Rome Braves will have more information on new ballpark policies including contactless mobile-only ticketing, a socially-distanced seating manifest and safety protocols.
No game times have been announced. Game times and 2021 promotions will be announced in the coming weeks.
