Javin “Nunu” Whatley is finally getting the attention he deserves.
After waiting his turn behind former Rockmart quarterback Dylan Bailey, Whatley burst onto the scene last year with eye-popping stat lines and highlight tape-caliber plays. As a result, the Yellow Jacket quarterback has picked up three offers recently from Army, Navy, and Middle Tennessee State.
The military school offers should come as no surprise: whether it is Army, Navy, or Air Force, these programs typically run “old school,” triple-option offenses like the Wing-T or Wishbone- the exact style of offense Whatley excelled in last season. Both Army and Navy have made a name with dual threat quarterbacks recently.
Although they struggled last year, Army won 21 games in 2017 and 2018 with Coach Jeff Monken running the triple-option. In 2015, Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds broke FBS records for most career touchdowns and career rushing yards by a quarterback.
Middle Tennessee State, on the other hand, does not run the triple-option. They implement a more up-tempo spread system that couple be good for Whatley. The Blue Raiders limped to a 4-8 record in 2019 but seemed to be missing one piece on offense. They are hopeful that one piece is the Rockmart athlete.
Whatley still has one season left at RHS before he has to make a college decision.
There are sure to be more programs offering Nunu over the next few months, but one thing is for sure: Whatley is being viewed as a major college football prospect.
The 7-AA All-Region team member lead Rockmart last season through most of the year until injury knocked him out of play for the rest of the year in the first round of the playoffs. He ended the year with 1,533 yards passing while rushing for 1,150 yards for 36 combined touchdowns.