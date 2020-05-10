Offers are steadily rolling in for Rockmart’s Keyarah Berry.
The rising senior guard for the Lady Jackets celebrated a fantastic junior campaign this past winter, as she finished among the top in the state of Georgia for points per game. As a result of her hard work and great play, she has earned five scholarships to date.
Berry College was the first to extend a scholarship to the local athlete. However, in the past several weeks, Berry has earned offers from Alabama A&M, Georgia Southern, Murray State, and Seton Hall.
Aside from the Division III Lady Vikings in Rome, each of the other four colleges are major Division I schools. Alabama A&M, an HBCU in Normal, Alabama, competes in the SWAC. Georgia Southern plays in the Sun Belt, and the Murray State Lady Racers of Kentucky are a member of the Ohio Valley Conference. Finally, up in South Orange, New Jersey, Seton Hall’s women play in the Big East.
All of these programs are vying for star-caliber player in Berry, and there are bound to be more looking to jump into the mix very soon. Expect Berry’s recruitment to skyrocket if she has a big senior season in 2020-21.
Berry ended her season with Rockmart as a junior in the playoffs after she went over the 2,000 points mark earlier in the year in January. She reached the all-time school leading scorer mark during the first round of the Class AA playoffs to beat out Caroline Williams Hipps' record.
Rockmart ultimately made it to the final four this past season and lost on a final second shot, 54-52.