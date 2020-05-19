Rockmart’s Jorian “Jojo” Haynes is picking up offers left and right.
This should not be very surprising to fans who saw him play last season. Haynes’ name rang out quite often over the sound system at Rockmart High School’s football stadium, as the two-way star celebrated a fantastic 2019 campaign with the Yellow Jackets.
The surprising part, though, is that Haynes has already received two Power-Five offers as only a freshman. Jojo, who was offered by Akron last Fall, has earned scholarships from Duke and Ole Miss in the past couple weeks.
Even though Haynes may have flown under the radar for some last year, offers like these are forcing everyone in the area to take notice. Regionally acclaimed NwGaFootball put in their two cents on Haynes via Twitter two weeks ago: “Want to see some jets? Check this kid out.”
Over the past few seasons, Rockmart has had some stellar athletes on offense. Even still, the likes of Dylan Bailey, Juke Boozer, Reed Couch, Anterrious Lester, and Markus Smith never received offers as prominent as these. To see the last time Rockmart had a player go Division I in football, you’d have to reach back all the way to 2002 graduate DJ Ware, who played at Georgia after one year at Hargrave Military Academy.
Haynes is expected to be a vital part of the Rockmart offense as a sophomore in 2020. He still has three more seasons to play as a Yellow Jackets before he moves to the next level, but his potential is already very appealing to multiple big colleges.