Keyarah Berry has found her new home.
The Rockmart standout committed to Indiana University on May 30. Berry, a 5-foot-11 guard, picked the Hoosiers over other programs like Alabama A&M, Georgia Southern, and Seton Hall.
“First off, I want to say thank you to all the coaches that gave me an offer and the opportunity to play for them,” said Berry in her commitment post on Twitter. “I want to thank my high school Head Coach, Coach Clark, Staff Coach Kent, Coach Mathis, and Coach Burrows (Athletic Trainer), and all of the coaches that pushed me to be the best athlete I could be.
“To my family, thank you for believing in me and supporting me throughout the process. I want to thank my friends and teammates for pushing me on and off the court every day,” said Berry. “I’d also like to thank my AAU Coach for everything they’ve done for me. This has been a great process for me to experience. I am very excited to say I will be continuing my education and athletic career at Indiana University. Go Hoosiers!”
According to All Star Girls Report, Keyarah Berry is ranked as the no. 130 prospect in the entire nation for the Class of 2021. She finished as the sixth-leading scorer in the nation with 32.1 points per game and is now the all-time scoring leader in Rockmart women’s basketball history.
It is no secret that Berry has celebrated an illustrious high school basketball career. She is arguably the greatest women’s basketball star in Polk County history. These accolades, paired with her efforts playing as a member of the Georgia Metros summer travel ball team, made college teams begin to take notice. Berry picked up numerous offers this Spring, but it was evident from the beginning that Indiana was the favorite.
This excitement is mutual. A recent article posted by Jeremy Price on HoosierSportsReport.com stated that Berry is “a steal” for Indiana’s program. It truly feels that this is a great arrangement for both sides. Expect big things from Berry in Bloomington when her time as a Lady Jacket is up.