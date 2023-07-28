Rockmart High School football team holding annual soap game Friday night

Rockmart head football coach Biff Parson oversees his players setting up for their team photo in the home stands of the school's football stadium Thursday, July 27.

 Jeremy Stewart

Friday night lights will get a bit of practice tonight as the Rockmart High School football team hosts its preseason soap game at the high school’s football stadium.

The exhibition starts at 8 p.m. and fans are asked to bring laundry detergent or a case of bottled water as admission for the team to use through the upcoming season.

