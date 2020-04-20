Rockmart will be looking for a new baseball coach for next spring and are taking applications after the resignation of Head Coach Kenny Yanzetich, who is moving onto a Claxton High School job as Assistant Athletic Director and as a Middle School Football coach.
Yanzetich said he's stepping away from baseball so he and watch and enjoy his son Cooper's final two years on the field with the move to Evans County and Claxton, which is around a 50 mile drive from Savannah.
His goal was to get closer to his family, and said he couldn't turn down that opportunity when it arose.
"I'm excited about this change," Yanzetich said. "It'll be good for our family to be near family that we can see more often."
Yanzetich finishes out his coaching career at Rockmart after five years in charge of the baseball program amassing a 98-47 record with the Jackets, and state playoff appearances through the past four seasons prior to this one being cut short. He came in behind a coach who put up a 6-14 record the prior year.
He said he would have loved to have gotten to 100 wins with the team and have enjoyed watching how this season played out.
Yanzetich will be the Middle School football coach and spend his days in the weight room at Claxton Middle, alongside his duties as the Assistant Athletic Director at the high school.
"I'm taking a step back and now I'll get to enjoy Coop's (Cooper) last two years playing and not have to be in charge and have to deal with daily operations," he said. "I can coach but also enjoy watching him play as well."
Rockmart Athletic Director Barry Williams said Yanzetich will be sorely missed.
"Kenny (Yanzetich) has done a great job with this program, and worked well with all of our other coaches to help get Rockmart to where it is today," Williams said. "Made us a state contender, got us to a state championship and we were on a run again this year to the playoffs."
As of April 20, the position for the baseball coach is now taking applications and it will remain open until the school fills the position. When the district can begin interviewing applicants will depend larely upon how long schools are expected to remain closed, Williams said.
Williams added that it is his hope they find a coach to take over with the same dedication and passion for the game that Yanzetich brought to Rockmart baseball.
Yanzetich for his part said he is grateful for the progress that he made in the program over the last five years, from expansion of facilities to the team's success on the field. He said that "it is going to be a really good job for someone who comes in and takes the reigns and runs with it."
His resignation was effective last week. He did offer his gratitude to all those who have provided help in making Rockmart's baseball program a premiere powerhouse in the state.
"I want to thank the community for the support they have given me over the past five years, and all the people that have been part of making this program a success, " he added.