Both Cedartown and Rockmart recreation departments are currently holding sign-ups for youth basketball for the winter sports season, giving children in Polk County ample opportunity to get on the court and get active.
The Cedartown Recreation Department is holding online registration as well as in-person sign-ups for the upcoming youth basketball season. Those who wish to sign up online can visit www.cedartownrec.org.
In-person registration will be held at certain dates throughout November at the Nathan Dean Gym at Bert Wood Park, 605 Lynton Drive, in Cedartown. The in-person dates are Nov. 9, 10, and 12 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 16, 17, and 19 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Nov. 23 and 24 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Registration for Cedartown youth basketball is $40 per child and is open to boys and girls ages 5-12. For more information call 770-748-7783.
The Rockmart Recreation Department is holding sign-ups for the upcoming youth basketball season through Nov. 14 at the city’s recreation gym at the old Rockmart High School.
Sign-ups are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All children ages 5-14 are eligible to register and the cost is $60 for the first child and $45 for each additional child in a household.
For more information call the Rockmart Parks and Recreation department at 770-684-2705.