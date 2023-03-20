Cedartown High School’s tennis teams kicked off region play last week with a sweep of the Whitfield County schools to pick up two solid wins against Region 7-4A opponents.
The week began with a trip to Northwest Whitfield on Monday, March 13, where the Bulldogs didn’t drop a set against the Bruins to win 5-0, while the Lady Bulldogs won with a final tally of 4-1.
In the boys’ matches, Barclay Barnes won at No. 1 singles, 6-3, 6-0, while Kam Palacios rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles, and No. 3 singles was taken care of by Maddox Minge with a score of 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles teammates Sam Arnold and Spencer Hicks got a win in the No. 1 match 6-2, 6-1, and Cedartown’s No. 2 doubles team of Isaac Iglesias and Ethan McElwee won 6-2, 6-3.
Reagan Clarke got a 6-2, 6-0 win in the girls’ No. 1 singles match, while Jimena Escutia swept her opponent 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles. Edy Lee and Ariana Klemke won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, and Addy Haynes and Annakate Bussey had to pull out a first-set tiebreaker at No. 2 doubles to win 6-6 (7-5), 6-0.
Cedartown was at home last Wednesday to face Southeast Whitfield and kept up the momentum against the Raiders with both the boys and the girls sweeping their opponents.
Barnes won 6-1, 6-1 in the boys’ No. 1 singles match, followed by Palacios winning 6-0, 6-4 at No. 2 singles and Minge getting a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles.
Arnold and Hicks got the 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 1 doubles while Iglesias was joined by Kade Dougherty for the No. 2 doubles match to get a 6-0, 6-0 win as well.
The Cedartown girls were just as impressive, starting with 6-0, 6-0 wins from Clarke and Escutia, while Alyssa Parham won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Lee and Klemke took a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles, followed by a 6-1, 6-0 win by Haynes and Bussey in the No. 2 match.
Cedartown was scheduled to travel to Rockmart on Monday, March 20, before taking on region foe Sonoraville on the road Tuesday and then hosting Chapel Hill for a non-region match on Thursday.
BASEBALL
The Cedartown High School varsity baseball team opened Region 7-4A play last week with a series sweep of Central-Carroll.
The Bulldogs opened the three-game series with a doubleheader at home against the Lions on Tuesday, March 14. Cedartown won the first game 1-0 before taking the nightcap 8-4.
Xavier Holiday went 6-for-8 in the doubleheader with six RBIs for the Bulldogs, while both he and Reece Tanner pitched complete games in the twin bill for the wins.
Cedartown (9-3) then traveled to Carrollton for the series finale on Thursday, March 16, and won 5-2.
The Bulldogs play Heritage-Catoosa this week in a region series with Game 1 in Ringgold on Tuesday, followed by a doubleheader at CHS on Friday starting at 5 p.m.