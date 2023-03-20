CHS tennis starts region play 2-0

Cedartown High School’s tennis teams kicked off region play last week with a sweep of the Whitfield County schools to pick up two solid wins against Region 7-4A opponents.

The week began with a trip to Northwest Whitfield on Monday, March 13, where the Bulldogs didn’t drop a set against the Bruins to win 5-0, while the Lady Bulldogs won with a final tally of 4-1.

