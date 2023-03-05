A late push by the Rockmart Lady Jackets put the Cedartown girls soccer team on its toes last week but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Dawgs won 2-1 against their cross-county rivals.
Playing at Cedartown Memorial Stadium on Monday, Feb. 27, the host squad came out on fire with junior striker Maritza Segura-Cruz scoring twice in the first 10 minutes of the match.
While the Lady Bulldogs controlled possession for most of the rest of the half, they were unable to score again as Rockmart keeper Briley King put in work in front of the goal.
The Lady Jackets came out faster and more intense in the second half, keeping Cedartown on its guard and pushing their way toward the Lady Dawg’s goal until Sky Myers slipped past Cedartown keeper Campbell McKelvey on the outside of the box and scored in the 74th minute.
Both teams went on to win the following night as Cedartown visited Christian Heritage in Dalton and Rockmart hosted Mt. Zion-Carroll.
A pair of freshmen led the way for the Lady Bulldogs as Juliana Segura scored four goals and Belle Wills added another in a 8-0 win over Christian Heritage. Melissa Bahena completed a hat trick in the match to complete the scoring.
Hosting the Lady Eagles of Mt. Zion, Rockmart got another big effort from Myers, who scored both of the Lady Jackets’ goals in a 2-1 win. Last week’s games were Myers’ first back after the end of basketball season.
Cedartown’s girls went on to drop a 4-0 game to Pebblebrook at home Thursday to go into this week with a 5-2-1 record. They host Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday, March 7, and travel to Northwest Whitfield on Friday.
Rockmart’s girls are 3-2 and host Model on Thursday and North Murray on Friday. Girls play first, followed by the boys.
TRACK AND FIELD
Cedartown High School’s varsity boys’ track and field team had a successful first meet of the season on Feb. 25 as they took the team title at the Cartersville Invitational.
The Bulldogs scored 126 points, finishing ahead of The Westminster School (120) and Woodland (101).
Harlem Diamond won the 100 meters with a time of 11.12 seconds, while Dalton Benefield finished in first place in the 1,600 meters at 4 minutes, 32.80 seconds, milliseconds ahead of Cartersville’s Malachi Vosburgh, who finished second.
Patrick Gardner took second in the shot put with a throw of 52 feet, 3.5 inches. Reonte Porter and Khamarion Davis took second and third respectively in the long jump. Porter had a top distance of 20-11.5, while Davis had a jump of 20-0.75.
Austin Turner finished second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.24 seconds, while coming in third in the 110 hurdles at 16.18. His teammate, Quan Dorsey, meanwhile, clocked in at 16.07 in the 110 hurdles for second in the event.
The Bulldogs’ first home meet of the season at Cedartown Memorial Stadium is scheduled for March 16