Lady Dawgs hold off Rockmart in soccer

A late push by the Rockmart Lady Jackets put the Cedartown girls soccer team on its toes last week but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Dawgs won 2-1 against their cross-county rivals.

Playing at Cedartown Memorial Stadium on Monday, Feb. 27, the host squad came out on fire with junior striker Maritza Segura-Cruz scoring twice in the first 10 minutes of the match.

