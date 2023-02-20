High School Baseball

The prep baseball season officially got underway last week with both Cedartown and Rockmart varsity squads finding some success.

The Cedartown Bulldogs got the stronger start of the two, opening the season with back-to-back wins over Calhoun and Darlington on the road. Cedartown scored 21 runs in 11 innings across the two contests and did not allow an earned run.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In