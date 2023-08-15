Marching Bulldogs presenting ‘Samurai’ story for 2023 show

The Cedartown High School Marching Bulldog Band provided a taste of Bollywood for its halftime show last year, and they hope to transport fans to the other side of the world again this season.

The band’s 2023 show is entitled “The Samurai and the Maiden” by Randall Standridge. Band director Jeff Gossett said all of the students have been excited to learn the music and movements.

