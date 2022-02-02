Rockmart's Clayton Floyd (seated, second from left) and Deidric Gibson (seated, second from right) are pictured with their football teammates during a ceremony marking their signing with Shorter University on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Rockmart seniors Clayton Floyd (seated, second from left) and Deidric Gibson (seated, second from right) are pictured with members of the Rockmart High School football coaching staff during a signing day ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Rockmart's Clayton Floyd (seated, second from left) and Deidric Gibson (seated, second from right) are pictured with their football teammates during a ceremony marking their signing with Shorter University on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Jeremy Stewart
Rockmart seniors Clayton Floyd (left) and Deidric Gibson held a signing ceremony for family and friends as part of National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Jeremy Stewart
Rockmart's Deidric Gibson talks with some of the staff at Rockmart High School prior to his signing ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Jeremy Stewart
Rockmart seniors Clayton Floyd (seated, second from left) and Deidric Gibson (seated, second from right) are pictured with members of the Rockmart High School football coaching staff during a signing day ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
The Shorter Hawks football team is going to be getting a double dose of Rockmart talent this fall after two Yellow Jackets made their college choice official on Wednesday as part of National Signing Day.
A ceremony was attended by friends and family in the Rockmart High School weight room as seniors Clayton Floyd and Deidric Gibson publicly committed to play for Shorter University after graduation.
“A big celebration for us at Rockmart football to allow two more young men to further their education and their athletic career at the next level,” Rockmart head football coach Biff Parson told the crowd. “These two young men are not just known for their athletic skills but also their hard work and dedication in the classroom speaks volumes.”
Floyd is an all-region offensive lineman for the Jackets, playing a key role in Rockmart’s offense during his seasons with the team. Last year Rockmart rushed for nearly 2,800 yards and 36 touchdowns in the regular season.
Gibson, a second team all-region selection who has proven versatile at defensive back, finished with 25 tackles, three interceptions, and one pass deflection in his final season at Rockmart.
Floyd and Gibson will be joining fromer Rockmart standout Jourdan Rachel on the Rome school’s football roster. Rachel is a sophomore half back for the Hawks.
Shorter is a NCAA Division II school and plays in the Gulf South Conference.