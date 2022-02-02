National Signing Day brought a reminder of the past and a commitment to the future for four Cedartown seniors and their families.

Bulldog head football coach Jamie Abrams oversaw the quartet make their post-high school choice official on Wednesday and celebrate getting scholarships to play at the next level with family and friends.

Jai Barnes signed with Gardner-Webb University, while Jordan Johnson inked with his choice of Northwest Mississippi Junior College, Donald Knight signed with Georgia Military College and Demarieo Sims signed with Shorter University.

“I told these guys this morning the signing ceremony is kind of like a wedding. You dated and everything was all good. Then you have the ceremony. Now all the hard work's going to start after the ceremony, so understand that,” Abrams told the crowd gathered in the school’s auditorium.

“I put this in the coach's manual every year. In Proverbs 29:18 says, ‘Where there is no vision, the people perish: but he that keepeth the law, happy is he.’ The reason I mentioned that is each one of these guys, at some point, had to go through some adversity in our program.”

