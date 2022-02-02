Cedartown football players Jordan Johnson (seated, from left), Donald Knight, Jai Barnes and Demarieo Sims are shown with members of the Cedartown High School football coaching staff during their National Signing Day ceremony in the school's auditorium Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Photos, jerseys and mementos cover tables set up in the lobby area of Cedartown High School's auditorium as part of the celebration of four football players signing to play at the next level on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Cedartown's Jai Barnes (seated, second from left) signed to play football for Division I FCS program Gardner-Webb University while surrounded by his family on National Signing Day in the school's auditorium on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Cedartown's Jordan Johnson (seated, center) celebrates signing with Northwest Mississippi Junior College while surrounded by his family on National Signing Day in the school's auditorium on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Cedartown's Demarieo Sims (seated, second from left) signed with Division II program Shorter University while surrounded by his family on National Signing Day in the school's auditorium on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Cedartown football players Jordan Johnson (seated, from left), Donald Knight, Jai Barnes and Demarieo Sims are shown with members of the Cedartown High School football coaching staff during their National Signing Day ceremony in the school's auditorium Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Jeremy Stewart
Cedartown's Demarieo Sims (center) signs with Division II program Shorter University while surrounded by his family on National Signing Day in the school's auditorium on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Jeremy Stewart
Cedartown's Donald Knight (seated, center left) gets a kiss from his mother after signing to play football at Georgia Military College during a ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Jeremy Stewart
Cedartown head football coach Jamie Abrams introduces the four players signing during a ceremony on National Signing Day in the school's auditorium Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Jeremy Stewart
Photos, jerseys and mementos cover tables set up in the lobby area of Cedartown High School's auditorium as part of the celebration of four football players signing to play at the next level on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Jeremy Stewart
Cedartown's Jai Barnes (seated, second from left) signed to play football for Division I FCS program Gardner-Webb University while surrounded by his family on National Signing Day in the school's auditorium on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Jeremy Stewart
Cedartown's Jordan Johnson (seated, center) celebrates signing with Northwest Mississippi Junior College while surrounded by his family on National Signing Day in the school's auditorium on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Jeremy Stewart
Cedartown's Donald Knight (seated, second from left) signed with Georgia Military College while surrounded by his family on National Signing Day in the school's auditorium on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Jeremy Stewart
Cedartown's Demarieo Sims (seated, second from left) signed with Division II program Shorter University while surrounded by his family on National Signing Day in the school's auditorium on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
National Signing Day brought a reminder of the past and a commitment to the future for four Cedartown seniors and their families.
Bulldog head football coach Jamie Abrams oversaw the quartet make their post-high school choice official on Wednesday and celebrate getting scholarships to play at the next level with family and friends.
Jai Barnes signed with Gardner-Webb University, while Jordan Johnson inked with his choice of Northwest Mississippi Junior College, Donald Knight signed with Georgia Military College and Demarieo Sims signed with Shorter University.
“I told these guys this morning the signing ceremony is kind of like a wedding. You dated and everything was all good. Then you have the ceremony. Now all the hard work's going to start after the ceremony, so understand that,” Abrams told the crowd gathered in the school’s auditorium.
“I put this in the coach's manual every year. In Proverbs 29:18 says, ‘Where there is no vision, the people perish: but he that keepeth the law, happy is he.’ The reason I mentioned that is each one of these guys, at some point, had to go through some adversity in our program.”