Cedartown and Rockmart Middle Schools will both have to settle into new athletic conferences coming up after a re-organization of the Floyd County Athletic Association saw Polk School District's two programs having to find a new home.
The Polk County Board of Education approved a measure to allow coaches involved in middle school athletics participate in training under the GHSA's Community Coach Training or the Georgia Middle School Athletic Association's training program for the upcoming school year for those coaches involved in both Rockmart and Cedartown Middle teams.
Superintendent Laurie Atkins explained that both schools are shifting to a separate organization each for the coming year, with Cedartown Middle set to play with Paudling and Rome City teams, while Rockmart heads into a conference with Gordon and Bartow County teams.
The moves come as the Floyd County Athletic Association moves to incorporate the moves of the GHSA's realignment of regions and classifications in late 2019, according to Floyd County School's Glenn White, who is Director of Student Services.
He said that with move for Armuchee to Class A, and the rest of the teams staying in Class AA while Cedartown stayed in 4-A and Rockmart moved to 3-A, the goal was to keep the competition levels the same throughout middle and high school levels.
The recent history of both Cedartown and Rockmart Middle School's athletic programs in the FCAA found the programs at the top levels. Among the success was a four year run in the championship for the Bulldogs middle school team, and last year's win for Rockmart.