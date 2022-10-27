Locals join NASCAR legend for 90th birthday

Earl Smith (from left), Red Farmer, Jerry Ferguson, Dan Ferguson and Danny Ferguson help celebrate Farmer's 90th birthday at an event earlier this month. The group of Rockmart men have become good friends with Farmer over the years, sharing their love of racing.

 Contributed

A group of Rockmart men recently celebrated with racing legend Red Farmer for his 90th birthday along with other NASCAR and dirt track racing legends.

Earl Smith, a racing great in his own right, joined Jerry Ferguson, Dan Ferguson and Danny Ferguson at the party honoring Farmer, who was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame this past January.

