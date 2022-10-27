Locals join NASCAR legend for 90th birthday

Earl Smith (from left), Red Farmer, Jerry Ferguson, Dan Ferguson and Danny Ferguson help celebrate Farmer's 90th birthday at an event earlier this month. The group of Rockmart men have become good friends with Farmer over the years, sharing their love of racing.
A group of Rockmart men recently celebrated with racing legend Red Farmer for his 90th birthday along with other NASCAR and dirt track racing legends.
Earl Smith, a racing great in his own right, joined Jerry Ferguson, Dan Ferguson and Danny Ferguson at the party honoring Farmer, who was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame this past January.
An original member of the famed “Alabama Gang,” Farmer holds the record for the longest-running NASCAR competition license. He got his first NASCAR license in 1953, when he traveled from South Florida to race a borrowed Hudson sedan on the old Daytona Beach & Road Course.
Farmer, who was born on Oct. 15, 1932, raced 36 times in the Cup Series over a 23-year span, with a best finish of fourth (twice) at Middle Georgia Raceway in Macon and Talladega Superspeedway.
In 1998, in celebration of its 50th anniversary, NASCAR compiled a list of its 50 Greatest Drivers of all-time, and that list included Farmer.
Farmer, Smith and Danny Ferguson represent over 200 years of combined racing experience.
It’s said that after the celebration Farmer clambered into his old No. 97 and hit the track, saying “We’ll do it again in five years.”