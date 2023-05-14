Kids get into swing of things at tennis camp

The Rockmart Recreation Department held its fist tennis camp of the year over the weekend at the Rockmart High School tennis courts. Nearly 30 kids age 5-13 practiced and participated in drills led by volunteer coaches, including Rockmart High School coaches and players. The department has a youth volleyball camp scheduled for June 5-6. For more information visit the Rockmart Recreation Department Facebook page.

Hutchison Dooley gets into the ready position during a youth tennis camp sponsored by the Rockmart Recreation Department at Rockmart High School on Friday, May 12.
Coaches and participants in this past weekend’s youth tennis camp sponsored by the Rockmart Recreation Department gather for a group picture at the end of the first session at Rockmart High School on Friday, May 12.
