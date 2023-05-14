The Rockmart Recreation Department held its fist tennis camp of the year over the weekend at the Rockmart High School tennis courts. Nearly 30 kids age 5-13 practiced and participated in drills led by volunteer coaches, including Rockmart High School coaches and players. The department has a youth volleyball camp scheduled for June 5-6. For more information visit the Rockmart Recreation Department Facebook page.
Rockmart High School tennis coach Kent Mathis helps Mary Ann Dean practice her swing during a youth tennis camp sponsored by the Rockmart Recreation Department at Rockmart High School on Friday, May 12.
Coaches and participants in this past weekend’s youth tennis camp sponsored by the Rockmart Recreation Department gather for a group picture at the end of the first session at Rockmart High School on Friday, May 12.
Jeremy Stewart
Jeremy Stewart
Jeremy Stewart
Olivia Belizaire hits a ball over a net to her sister, Olivia, during a youth tennis camp sponsored by the Rockmart Recreation Department at Rockmart High School on Friday, May 12.
Jeremy Stewart
Tucker Brantley prepares to return a ball during a youth tennis camp sponsored by the Rockmart Recreation Department at Rockmart High School on Friday, May 12.
