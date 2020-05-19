Rockmart has found its new baseball Head Coach.
After Coach Kenny Yanzetich stepped down weeks ago to assume an Assistant Athletic Director position at a school closer to his hometown in south Georgia, the Yellow Jackets found themselves without a manager. Then, last week, it was announced that Rockmart had hired TC Boyd as their newest Head Coach.
Boyd comes to the Rock after three seasons as an Assistant Coach at Newnan High School. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Georgia, where he led the Patriots to a 16-14 record in 2017. This still stands as their most recent winning season since 2010 and their winningest season since 2009. Boyd has also coach at Lamar County High School in Barnesville.
To hear Coach Boyd tell it, this was a great situation for him to enter. “I got the call that Coach Y was not going to return to Rockmart next year, so immediately I reached out,” said Boyd.
Boyd, his wife Cara, and their one-year-old daughter, Chandler, moved to Cedartown last year to get closer to their support system. Both Boyds are natives of Floyd County. TC was making the daily drive to Newnan to coach the Cougars.
“Newnan was a great place for me. I can’t stress enough how helpful Coach Chip Walker was for me,” Boyd said. “I followed him from Sandy Creek to Newnan, actually, and I really enjoyed learning from him and working with him. But, I wanted to find a place where I knew we could grow our roots and have a place for our daughter to grow up, and I felt like that place was Rockmart.”
Boyd said that he keeps up with baseball around the state and knew that Rockmart was a talent-rich program. “I know that Coach Y has done a great job at RHS and honestly, I’m just trying to sustain the swarm of success that they had under him. (Yanzetich) has been very helpful for me in this transition and I am very thankful for that.
“When everything gets back to normal, I am looking forward to just meeting my guys. I want to get to know them a little better, get to see them on the field, and tell them that I am behind them no matter what,” said Boyd.
Boyd will lead out the Yellow Jackets next Spring in his first year as Head Coach. Though the Yellow Jackets are losing star seniors like LSU commit Ty Floyd, they will still retain many talented contributors from their 2020 squad.