With a state championship to defend, the Rockmart High School wrestling team has wasted no time in keeping up its reputation.
The Jackets are 8-1 in duals this season after two tournaments, with their most recent performance earning them first place at the Bruin Duals at Northwest Whitfield on Saturday.
Rockmart went 5-0 at the tournament, with wins over Ridgeland (83-0), Gordon Central (84-0), LaFayette (66-12), Murray County (72-9) and host Northwest Whitfield (53-24).
The Jackets, who won the Class 3A traditional state title last season, opened their schedule with a trip to Douglasville on Nov. 13 for the Alexander Duals. Rockmart finished third and Tevin Ware was spotlighted for his 4-0 day at 152 pounds, including an overtime match against Gilmer County.
Rockmart is at the Clint McCall Duals in Oxford, Alabama, Nov. 23-24 and will be at the Locust Grove Invitational this Saturday.
In other action:
Rockmart basketball teams sweep openerThe Jackets and Lady Jackets wasted no time in getting win No. 1 on the season out of the way as Rockmart swept non-region opponent Chattooga at home on Saturday.
The Rockmart girls won 42-27, while the boys followed with a 64-49 victory on their home court.
Sophomore Analee Morris was the leading scorer for the Lady Jackets with 18 points and three rebounds, while fellow sophomore Sky Myers had 13 points and five rebounds to go with five steals in the game against the Class AA Lady Indians.
Senior Brandi Jones led Rockmart with 11 rebounds, while Emma Hindmon pulled down eight rebounds and three steals for the Lady Jackets.
In the boys’ game, Damian Horton recorded a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds to lead Rockmart over the Indians. Horton, a senior, also had five blocks.
Jakari Clark scored 15 points, while Dennis Sims had 11 points and Treylin Davis finished with 10.
Both Rockmart teams will be back at home on Dec. 3 to take on Region 6-3A foe Adairsville.
Cheer teams compete at state
Cedartown and Rockmart’s varsity competition cheerleaders were in Macon on Friday, Nov. 19, for the GHSA Cheerleading State Championships.
After finishing in the top seven of their respective sectionals the week before, both teams performed for the judges at the Macon Centreplex.
Cedartown, competing in Class 4A, came in sixth in the finals, while Rockmart did not place in the top six in Class 3A.