The Mississippi College softball team rolled to a doubleheader sweep of Ouachita Baptist on Tuesday afternoon at the MC Softball Complex, thanks in part to a Cedartown player who shined at the right time.
The Lady Choctaws (12-7) opened the day with a 7-0 victory and went on to take down the Tigers (2-16) in the nightcap, 4-1.
Shayla McKissock finally broke things open in the 5th inning of the first game with a two-out, two-run single to score Hayden Claypool and Rayne Minor and make the score 3-0. Claypool then got back over home base again in game 2 when MC broke through in the 3rd inning as Claypool came in for a run after an errant throw by OBU on a stolen base by Minor.
The Lady Choctaws will hit the road in Gulf South Conference play for the first time over this past weekend where they traveled to Rome for a three-game series with Shorter.