Some talented young golfers will be among the best in the state next week competing for Georgia High School Association state championships after proving their skills at area tournaments.
The Rockmart High School boys’ golf team and the Cedartown High School girls’ golf team both finished in the top three of their area tournaments to qualify for state, which will be played on May 22-23.
Rockmart’s boys earned their spot in the Class AA tournament after finishing second in the Area 4-AA tournament on April 24 at Meadow Lakes Golf Club in Cedartown.
Parker Smith led the Jackets with a score of 73 to finish as the low medalist for the tournament. Rockmart finished with a team score of 325 to finish second overall behind Mt. Paran Christian, who finished with a team score of 310.
The Jackets’ other qualifying scores were from Ty Magill (79), Steven Gregory (85) and Noah Floyd (88). Rockmart will compete in the Class AA boys’ state championship at Okefenokee Country Club in Blackshear next week.
Meanwhile, the Cedartown girls’ team played in the Area 4-4A tournament on May 2 at Meadow Lakes and had to go to a one-hole playoff to nab third place and punch their ticket to the state tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs will compete at Braelinn Golf Club in Peachtree City next week for the Class 4A girls’ state championship.