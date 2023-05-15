Rockmart boys, Cedartown girls advance to state tournaments

Rockmart’s Parker Smith shot a 73 at the Area 4-AA Tournament to earn low medalist honors.

 Contributed

Some talented young golfers will be among the best in the state next week competing for Georgia High School Association state championships after proving their skills at area tournaments.

The Rockmart High School boys’ golf team and the Cedartown High School girls’ golf team both finished in the top three of their area tournaments to qualify for state, which will be played on May 22-23.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In