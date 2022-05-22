Polk County athletes shined at the GHSA Golf State Championships last week.
Cedartown’s girls team had a solid showing at Healy Point Country Club in Middle Georgia, and Rockmart freshman Parker Smith represented his squad well at the Bartram Trail Golf Club in East Georgia.
As a team, the Lady Bulldogs finished eighth in Class 4A at the Girls’ Golf State Championships. After shooting 314 on May 16 in Macon, Cedartown’s girls shot 344 the next day to tally a score of +226.
Their aggregate score of 658 placed them eighth in the event, 12 shots behind seventh-place Troup County and four shots ahead of ninth-place Flowery Branch. Golf power North Oconee won the Class 4A State Championship with a final score of 495.
“We played well the first day to put us in a good spot for a top-five finish,” Cedartown head coach Jeremy Ruark said. “I think the girls fought hard the second day, but just couldn’t get some putts to fall on a very difficult course.
“I thought we had a really good year, and I feel like we can definitely improve going into next year,” Ruark said.
Cedartown’s low medalist was Isabella Mobley, who finished 26th after shooting 215. Megan Tracy was 31st with a score of 221, Jayda Putnal (225) tied for 33rd place, and Tish Anne McLendon shot 247 and was 45th overall.
“The girls are playing in tournaments this summer and are very focused on making another run next season,” Ruark said. “I’m very proud of these young ladies and look forward to seeing what they will accomplish in the future.”
Rockmart’s Parker Smith was very impressive at the Class 3A Boys State Championships in Evans. The freshman standout shot a 77 on May 16 before attempting 89 shots the following day. Smith’s final score of 166 placed him 22 shots over par and allowed for a 34th-place finish.
The Class 3A finals wound up being extremely competitive. Richmond Academy’s Ballou Phillips won the Individual Championship after finishing nine shots below par with a score of 135.
Last week’s GHSA Golf State Championships rounded out the 2022 golf season in the Peach State. However, with Cedartown returning so much talent in 2023 and Smith entering just his sophomore campaign next year, golf fans in Polk County should be treated to another entertaining season next Spring.