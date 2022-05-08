Some talented golfers in Polk County recently punched their tickets to their respective State Championship events.
Cedartown’s girls golf squad qualified for the Class 4A State Championships Monday, May 2. The Lady Bulldogs placed third at the Area 4-4A Tournament held at the Heron Bay Golf and Country Club in Locust Grove.
CHS shot a 339 and was led by low medalist Jayda Putnal, who shot a 106. Isabella Mobley was second with a 108, Heaven Klemke finished with a 125, and Tish McLendon and Megan Tracy each shot a 126.
“I am very proud of these young ladies for all the hard work they have put in this year,” Cedartown girls golf head coach Jeremy Ruark said. “I am really looking forward to seeing how we do at the state tournament in Macon.”
Ruark also wanted to thank the Doug Sanders Foundation for sponsoring the Lady Bulldogs this year with their golf bags and uniforms.
Cedartown’s girls team was not the only notable golf area tournament news to come out of the county. Although Rockmart’s boys squad missed the cut for state by one stroke, one Yellow Jacket will still represent the team at the State Championships.
Rockmart’s Parker Smith was the Area 4-3A Individual Qualifier after finishing as the low medalist of the entire event with a score of 76. After his impressive showing at the Area 4-3A Tournament at the LaFayette Golf Course on April 27, the freshman will move on to compete at the State Tournament.
State Tournament events will be held May 16 and 17. The Class 3A event, in which Parker Smith will be competing, will be held at the Bartram Trail Golf Club in Evans. Cedartown’s girls team, on the other hand, will take part in the Class 4A State Finals at the Healy Pointe Country Club in Macon.