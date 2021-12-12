Cedartown football celebrated their most successful season in 20 years this fall and, as a result, numerous Bulldogs earned All-Region honors for their efforts. CHS players took home four massive Region 7-4A awards and also accounted for seven first-team selections, five second-team honors, and two honorable mentions.
Bulldogs head coach Jamie Abrams was named the region’s Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. Abrams has led Cedartown to the Class 4A quarterfinals and Final Four in his two seasons at Cedartown, compiling two region titles and a 19-5 record.
Following a monstrous senior season, it should come as no surprise that running back and linebacker CJ Washington was named the Region 7-4A Player of the Year.
Offensively, the Georgia commit rushed 137 times for 1,032 yards and 14 touchdowns and caught three passes for 63 yards and another score. Defensively, Washington finished with 42 tackles, 17 quarterback hurries, seven sacks, and three tackles for loss.
Junior running back Harlem Diamond earned Offensive Player of the Year honors for the region. Diamond, who missed two games due to injury, led the team in rushing with 1,075 yards and 20 touchdowns on just 94 carries and reeled in three passes for 63 yards and one touchdown. He returned two kickoffs for 63 yards and nine punts for 91 yards.
Senior defensive lineman Demario Sims and junior linebacker Eli Barrow combined to earn the Region 7-4A Co-Defensive Player of the Year award. Sims closed out a fantastic prep career with his best performance yet, finishing with 71 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, 21 hurries, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and one interception.
Barrow, on the other hand, led the team with 127 tackles. The third-year Bulldog added 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, eight hurries, five pass deflections, and one interception.
Jai Barnes was named the region’s Defensive Lineman of the Year for 2021. The senior registered 60 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, 24 quarterback hurries, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
Those earning first-team honors on offense included quarterback Reece Tanner, running back Patrick Gardner, and offensive linemen Jaylen Stephenson and Peyton Nikolopoulus.
Junior Reece Tanner passed for 824 yards this season while completing 50% of his attempts. The dual threat star had a 9-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio and rushed for an additional 109 yards and one score.
Gardner, a bruising fullback, picked up 843 yards and nine touchdowns on 119 carries. The junior found his footing in this offense down the stretch and came within 157 yards of becoming Cedartown’s third 1,000-yard rusher of the season.
Senior Jaylen Stephenson and junior Peyton Nikolopoulus were integral parts of Cedartown’s massive offensive line that created running lanes against every defense they faced. The big hog mollies anchored a line that allowed the Bulldog offense to rush for 4,216 yards and 56 scores this season, good enough for 324.3 yards per game and 7.7 yards per carry.
On defense, Cedartown’s first-team selections were linebacker DeShawn Ware and defensive backs Jordan Johnson and Donald Knight.
Ware finished fourth on the team with 57 tackles and generated four tackles for loss. The senior linebacker added five quarterback hurries, one sack, and one fumble recovery.
Johnson shined as a defensive back this season. The senior was fifth on the team with 50 total tackles. He also picked off three passes and had eight pass deflections.
Knight, another senior on the Junkyard Dawg defense, had a standout season in the secondary. He finished with 16 total tackles, two interceptions, and two pass-breakups.
The Bulldogs added three second-team honorees on offense in tight end Edgar Martinez and offensive linemen Grant Dempsey and Dustin Green.
Martinez, a sophomore, caught just one pass for 23 yards this season. However, his main contributions came in the run game, like juniors Grant Dempsey and Dustin Green, as he assisted the offensive line in creating holes for Cedartown’s shifty tailbacks.
Linebacker Xavier Hargrove and defensive back Taijdi Neal were the only second-team selections on Cedartown’s defense.
Hargrove, a junior linebacker, picked up 44 tackles, 11 hurries, three interceptions, 2.5 sacks, and two tackles for loss this fall. Neal, who earned playing time in the defensive backfield as a sophomore, added 42 stops, four pass deflections, and blocked a field goal.
Cedartown had two honorable mentions in the All-Region list in kicker Mario Maldonado and offensive lineman Dadrien Poole. Maldonado missed time due to injuries this season but was solid throughout, going 34-for-35 on extra points and nailing four of his eight field goal attempts with a long of 41 yards. The senior finished with 46 total points to close out his high school career.
Poole, a 6-foot-1, 250-pound senior, stood out as a blocker and serves as the fifth offensive lineman to earn an All-Region award for CHS this fall.